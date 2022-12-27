Canadian Blood Services in need of blood, plasma donors after winter storm disruptions

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Blood Services says it’s in need of blood and plasma donors after the winter storm disrupted donations over the holidays.

Severe wind, snowfall and icy conditions that hit many parts of the country meant that about 10 per cent of expected blood and plasma donations did not happen.

There’s a critical need for platelets for patients undergoing cancer treatments and O-negative blood for newborns and emergencies.

Canadian Blood Services says it has lost thousands of regular donors since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since October the national blood supply has declined by over 35 per cent, and as the new year approaches it’s expected that more people will be in need of blood.

As winter progresses the organization says the situation may worsen, with donors being unable to get to their appointments due to poor weather.

