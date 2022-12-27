Menu

Canada

Canadian Blood Services in need of blood, plasma donors after winter storm disruptions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2022 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian Blood Services is hoping more people will choose to donate this holiday season'
Canadian Blood Services is hoping more people will choose to donate this holiday season
Brett Lawrence speaks to Global News Mornings about the importance of getting out and donating blood this holiday season – Dec 20, 2022

Canadian Blood Services says it’s in need of blood and plasma donors after the winter storm disrupted donations over the holidays.

Severe wind, snowfall and icy conditions that hit many parts of the country meant that about 10 per cent of expected blood and plasma donations did not happen.

Read more: Canadian Blood Services says more donors needed in Halifax ahead of holidays

There’s a critical need for platelets for patients undergoing cancer treatments and O-negative blood for newborns and emergencies.

Canadian Blood Services says it has lost thousands of regular donors since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since October the national blood supply has declined by over 35 per cent, and as the new year approaches it’s expected that more people will be in need of blood.

Click to play video: 'More than 800 December donation appointments unfilled: Canadian Blood Services Sask.'
More than 800 December donation appointments unfilled: Canadian Blood Services Sask.

As winter progresses the organization says the situation may worsen, with donors being unable to get to their appointments due to poor weather.

 

 

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

