‘Frostbite can develop within minutes:’ Weather warning for Toronto as cold snap expected

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning for Toronto, and a large swath of southern Ontario, as frigid temperatures are expected to hit late Thursday night.

The weather agency said a strong cold front is expected to plummet temperatures to -30 C with the wind chill.

A blast of cold Artic air will reach southern Ontario Thursday night and last all day Friday and into early Saturday, Environment Canada said.

Friday is expected to see a high of -13 C with a wind chill of -30 C in the morning and -23 C in the afternoon.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” they warned.

By Saturday, temperatures should begin to ease. Environment Canada forecasts a high of -4 C.

Other areas in Ontario under the same alert stretch from Grey Bruce County, Barrie to Halton and Peel regions, out towards Kingston and Ottawa.

Temperatures in areas such as Ottawa are expected to hit -40 C or -45 C with the wind chill on Friday.