Fire

Six people sent to hospital after fire early Thursday at Winnipeg 55+ residence

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 10:08 am
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Six people were sent to hospital in stable condition and 15 were placed in temporary accommodations after a fire early Thursday at a 55+ residence.

Fire crews went to the St. Josaphat Selo-Villa on McGregor Street around 1:20 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about residents trapped inside the eight-storey high-rise.

Some residents were helped down the stairs, while others were rescued from exterior windows by firefighters on ladders.

Evacuees were sheltered on Winnipeg Transit buses that had been deployed to the scene, while city social services staff worked to find temporary accommodations.

Trending Now

The fire was declared under control in less than an hour, after which crews worked to put out hot spots and ventilate smoke from the building.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by an accidental electrical issue, and fire damage was mostly contained to a third-floor suite, although there was smoke and water damage throughout other areas of the building as well.

The city said due to the freezing temperatures, it will continue to monitor conditions in the area and work to de-ice roads and sidewalks where needed.

Accidental fire likely caused by plugged-in vehicle, Winnipeg firefighters say
