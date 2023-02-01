Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Health care deal should come shortly after Feb. 7 meeting with PM: Ford

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 9:43 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement on health care in the province with Health Minister Sylvia Jones in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement on health care in the province with Health Minister Sylvia Jones in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. ROY

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he hopes the provinces can reach a health-care deal with the federal government shortly after their meeting next week with the prime minister.

Ford echoed recent comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that a deal will not be signed at the meeting set for Feb. 7.

But Ford says they should be striking a deal on the Canada Health Transfer “shortly thereafter,” because talks can’t drag on when all jurisdictions are feeling health-care pressures.

Trending Now

Read more: More nurses and doctors priority for Ontario under possible federal health deal: Ford

Read next: Scientist says most Bigfoot sightings boil down to this simple explanation

The premiers want to see Ottawa cover 35 per cent of health-care costs across the country, up from the current 22 per cent.

Trudeau has said the funding will come with strings attached, including sharing health data and outcomes for a national database.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford has said he wants to use increased federal funding to hire more nurses and doctors, as well as help tackle the surgical backlog.

Justin TrudeauDoug FordOntario politicsHealth CareOntario health carehealth care deal ontarioontario health care deal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers