Health care deal should come shortly after Feb. 7 meeting with PM: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he hopes the provinces can reach a health-care deal with the federal government shortly after their meeting next week with the prime minister.

Ford echoed recent comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that a deal will not be signed at the meeting set for Feb. 7.

But Ford says they should be striking a deal on the Canada Health Transfer “shortly thereafter,” because talks can’t drag on when all jurisdictions are feeling health-care pressures.

The premiers want to see Ottawa cover 35 per cent of health-care costs across the country, up from the current 22 per cent.

Trudeau has said the funding will come with strings attached, including sharing health data and outcomes for a national database.

Ford has said he wants to use increased federal funding to hire more nurses and doctors, as well as help tackle the surgical backlog.