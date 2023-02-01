Bombers announce two defensive back signings Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed a pair of defensive backs.

The club announced Wednesday that it had added Louisiana native Deuce Wallace and 2019 Saskatchewan Roughriders draft pick Jacob Janke.

Wallace, 26, previously signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints in May 2021 after a college career at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Edmonton-born Janke, 25, was drafted 35th overall by the Riders after an all-star university career, which saw him receive the Russ Jackson Award as the player “who best exemplifies the attributes of academic achievement, football skill and citizenship.”

