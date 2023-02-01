Menu

Bombers announce two defensive back signings Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 10:00 am

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed a pair of defensive backs.

The club announced Wednesday that it had added Louisiana native Deuce Wallace and 2019 Saskatchewan Roughriders draft pick Jacob Janke.

Read more: Offensive talent Hardrick signs for another season with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Read next: Scientist says most Bigfoot sightings boil down to this simple explanation

Wallace, 26, previously signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints in May 2021 after a college career at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Edmonton-born Janke, 25, was drafted 35th overall by the Riders after an all-star university career, which saw him receive the Russ Jackson Award as the player “who best exemplifies the attributes of academic achievement, football skill and citizenship.”

RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Media Conference

 

