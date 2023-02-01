Bombers announce two defensive back signings Wednesday

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed a pair of defensive backs.
The club announced Wednesday that it had added Louisiana native Deuce Wallace and 2019 Saskatchewan Roughriders draft pick Jacob Janke.
Read more: Offensive talent Hardrick signs for another season with Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Wallace, 26, previously signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints in May 2021 after a college career at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
Edmonton-born Janke, 25, was drafted 35th overall by the Riders after an all-star university career, which saw him receive the Russ Jackson Award as the player “who best exemplifies the attributes of academic achievement, football skill and citizenship.”
