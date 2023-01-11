Menu

Sports

Offensive tackle Hardrick signs for another season with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 3:43 pm

Another important member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ back-to-back Grey Cup championship teams in 2019 and 2021 is staying in Manitoba.

The football club announced Wednesday that offensive tackle Jermarcus Hardrick — set to become a free agent next month — has agreed to a one-year contract extension.

The upcoming CFL season will mark Hardrick’s seventh in blue and gold. He played short stints with both the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders before starting for the Bombers in the 2016 season.

The six-foot-five, 319-pound player from Batesville, Miss., was named a CFL all-star in 2021, and also received an all-star nod from the CFL Players’ Association last season.

