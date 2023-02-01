Debate over Reptilia Zoo to continue

Send this page to someone via email

The debate over Reptilia will continue as city politicians voted Tuesday evening to accept bylaw amendments to enable the reptile zoo to function in London.

City council’s Community and Protective Services (CAPS) committee voted in favour of two bylaw amendments that would permit Reptilia to operate out of Westmont Mall.

Voting for the bylaw amendments triggered a public meeting to take place in March, but to reach that point, the matter will have to be agreed on by regular council at its next meeting on Feb 14.

The bylaw amendments come following debate last year on whether Reptilia should be allowed an exemption to the animal bylaw that prohibits exotic species within London.

One of the proposed amendments is to the animal control bylaw, which regulates the keeping of multiple classes of animals in the city. The class of animals in question is Class 7, which prohibits “any animal of a type that is normally found in a wild and natural state,” including crocodiles, alligators, venomous snakes and venomous lizards.

The amendment would allow specifically identified locations to house the prohibited animals. An amendment to that amendment was added Tuesday at the request of Coun. Susan Stevenson to further restrict the permitted zone to a 35,000 sq. ft. area within Westmount Mall.

The other amendment would have multiple effects on the business licensing bylaw, including creating an “Exotic Animal Establishment” designation for applicable businesses.

The amendment would also require any business with the exotic animal establishment designation to be accredited by the Canadian Association of Zoos and Aquaria (CAZA) or the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

However, Coun. Stevenson put forward a second amendment allowing Reptilia to operate if accredited by a third organization, the Zoological Association of America (ZAA).

According to Coun. David Ferreria, the reptile zoo recently lost its accreditation with CAZA. He argues that regardless of Reptilia not having a recorded incident in its 26-year history, the zoo losing a major accreditation with a Canadian organization should give pause to the idea of welcoming it to the city.

The prolonged discussion by the community and protective services committee on Tuesday saw members speak vigorously in favour and harshly against the reptile zoo operating out of Westmount Mall. Councillors not on the committee, including Coun. Sam Trosow and Paul Van Meerbergen, were also on hand to voice their opinions.

In the end, committee members voted 3-2 in favour of both of Stevenson’s amendments and moved the bylaws to further discussion at council before a possible public meeting.

Councillors Stevenson, Jerry Pribil, and Corrine Rahman voted in favour, with Ferreria and committee chair Elizabeth Peloza against.

With facilities already in Vaughan and Whitby, Reptilia has been looking to enter London since 2018. In 2018, the then council denied two separate motions concerning gathering feedback and drafting an amendment to the business licence bylaw that regulates zoos, fairs, exhibitions and circuses.

Reptilia obtained a building permit to operate out of Westmount Mall in early 2022 and returned seeking the exotic animal exemption following the 2022 municipal election.