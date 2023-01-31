Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Priscilla Presley contests validity of Lisa Marie Presley’s will

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 11:37 am
Click to play video: 'Lisa Marie Presley’s family ‘shocked and devastated’ by her loss at age 54'
Lisa Marie Presley’s family ‘shocked and devastated’ by her loss at age 54
She was famous from the day she was born. The only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, died Thursday night at just 54 years old, after she had reportedly gone into cardiac arrest. – Jan 13, 2023

Priscilla Presley is challenging the validity of an amendment to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will that removed her as a trustee and would give her grandchild a large stake in the Graceland empire.

Lisa Marie removed her mother and former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees of her will in 2016, according to a court petition from Priscilla’s lawyers, and replaced them with her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough died in 2020, leaving Riley Keough, a 33-year-old actor, as the sole trustee.

File - L-R Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
File – L-R Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley’s at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Priscilla’s petition alleges that she was not notified of the amendment to her daughter’s will until after her death. Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 at age 54 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. She was Elvis Presley’s only child.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cindy Williams of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ dies at 75

Read next: West Edmonton Mall closes Mindbender indoor roller-coaster

The petition also claims that the amendment misspells Priscilla’s name, and questions the authenticity of Lisa Marie’s signature.

“(The signature) appears inconsistent with (Lisa Marie Presley’s) usual and customary signature,” the documents state, as reported by CNN.

Other complaints in the petition allege that the amendment was not notarized, it only exists as a PDF copy, and Lisa Marie’s signature is on a blank page in the document, with no language pertaining to the change in trustees.

Read more: Annie Wersching — ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Picard,’ ’24’ actor dead at 45

Read next: Marilyn Manson accused of raping underage girl in new lawsuit

In 2005, Lisa Marie sold a large share of her ownership in Graceland Holdings, the parent company of Elvis Presley Enterprises. At the time of her death, she owned a 15 per cent stake in the company.

Lisa Marie was also the sole owner of Graceland Mansion, Elvis Presley’s former home and current-day tourist attraction. The estate includes 13 acres of land, as well as Elvis Presley’s remaining personal belongings like costumes, awards and cars.

The exact cause of Lisa Marie’s death has not yet been revealed by the Los Angeles County coroner.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral draws hundreds of mourners'
Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral draws hundreds of mourners
Elvis PresleyLisa Marie PresleyPriscilla Presleylisa marie presley deathPresleyRiley KeoughGraceland Holdingslisa marie estatelisa marie presley estatelisa marie presley willpresley estatepriscilla presley lisa marie
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers