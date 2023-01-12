Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital following cardiac arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Lisa Marie Presley was taken to hospital Thursday after suffering full cardiac arrest, multiple news outlets are reporting.

A police spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that police were called to Presley’s Los Angeles home Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found paramedics working on Presley, 54, who was experiencing cardiac arrest.

The spokesperson confirmed that paramedics were able to help Presley regain a pulse before she was taken to a nearby hospital.

TMZ, which first reported the news, said paramedics performed CPR.

Her condition remains unclear and a rep for Presley told Deadline they have “no comment at this time.”

The songwriter’s health emergency comes just two days after Presley – the daughter of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley – attended the Golden Globe Awards to watch Austin Butler win the award for Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his role as the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

She praised the actor’s portrayal, telling ET that after watching the biopic, “I didn’t really know what to do with myself.”

“I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot-on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”