Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate woman’s ‘sudden death’ in The Pas

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 6:03 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Manitoba RCMP are investigating what they’re calling the “sudden death” of a woman in The Pas over the weekend.

Police were called after a woman’s body was found outside the back of a home on Cathedral Avenue around 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the 23-year-old woman’s death has yet to be determined, police said in a release Monday.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy and police haven’t said whether or not foul play is suspected.

Local RCMP continue to investigate along with the office of the chief medical examiner.

The Pas is roughly 521 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

RCMPWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPSudden DeathManitoba crimeThe PasThe Pas RCMP
