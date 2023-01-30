Manitoba RCMP investigate woman’s ‘sudden death’ in The Pas

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating what they’re calling the “sudden death” of a woman in The Pas over the weekend.

Police were called after a woman’s body was found outside the back of a home on Cathedral Avenue around 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the 23-year-old woman’s death has yet to be determined, police said in a release Monday.

On Jan 28, The Pas #rcmpmb received a report of a body having been located outside a home on Cathedral Ave in The Pas. Officers attended & located a 23yo female who was pronounced deceased. The investigation continues as we await the results of the autopsy. pic.twitter.com/qEwBwYn09x — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 30, 2023

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy and police haven’t said whether or not foul play is suspected.

Local RCMP continue to investigate along with the office of the chief medical examiner.

The Pas is roughly 521 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.