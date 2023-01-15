2 people found unresponsive near residence in The Pas leads to homicide investigation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were found unresponsive near a residence in The Pas, Man. on Sunday, which led to a homicide investigation, RCMP say.

Close to 4 a.m. RCMP found two victims in close proximity to one another, both with obvious signs of trauma.

One of the victims is dead, while the other is in critical condition.

RCMP say scenes of the incident have been secured and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.

If anyone has any information, please contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200 or submit a secure tip online.