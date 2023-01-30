Menu

Weather

Snowsquall warnings issued around Barrie, Ont. area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 3:33 pm
A CAA truck drives down Pape Avenue during a heavy winter snowstorm, Toronto, Ont., Jan. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
A CAA truck drives down Pape Avenue during a heavy winter snowstorm, Toronto, Ont., Jan. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Parts of Ontario around Barrie are bracing for fresh flurries and snow squalls on Monday, lasting into the night.

Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings for Barrie, Orilla, Midland, Grey-Bruce and Parry Sound-Muskoka.

“Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate,” the warning read.

Read more: Snowfall warnings issued for parts of southern Ontario as more wintery weather moves in

Read next: Will ChatGPT take your job? New program shows AI could be ‘competing’ for work: experts

It said flurries and local squalls were expected Monday during the day and into the night.

Heavy snowfall and reduced visibility could lead to a total of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” Environment Canada said. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

