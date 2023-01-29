Snowfall warnings issued for parts of southern Ontario as more wintery weather moves in

Send this page to someone via email

With large swathes of southern Ontario under winter weather advisories, snowfall warnings have been issued for some areas.

Environment Canada sent snow warnings for Dufferin—Innisfil, Grey—Bruce and Halton—Peel early on Sunday morning.

It warned snow would be “at times heavy” and continue throughout Sunday. The weather agency predicted an additional snowfall during the day of between five and 10 centimetres.

“A low pressure system tracking northeast across southern Ontario will continue to bring snow to the area today,” the warning read.

Global News meteorologist Danielle Savoni said some of the snow, which is predicted across much of the southern portions of Ontario, could continue past the weekend.

“Lingering flurries on Monday morning could affect the commute to work,” she said.

Winter travel advisories issued for areas including Toronto on Saturday urged drivers to be careful and stay at home if conditions deteriorated.

The advisories called for a total accumulation of around 10 centimetres, warning that will create slippery surfaces.