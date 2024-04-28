Toronto police seek suspect accused of setting multiple vehicles on fire

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who deliberately lit several vehicles on fire in the city’s Caledonia neighbourhood.

Police said between April 16 and 27, multiple arson incidents were reported in the Caledonia Road and Rogers Road area.

During the incidents, the suspect approached vehicles parked on commercial properties and allegedly poured an accelerant on them.

Police said the suspect would then set the vehicles on fire and leave the area.

View image in full screen The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in several arson investigations. Handout / Toronto Police Service

The suspect is described as male with a slim build, standing between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt over a green shirt, white shoes and carrying a red duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.