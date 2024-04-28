Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek suspect accused of setting multiple vehicles on fire

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 28, 2024 11:08 am
1 min read
arson vehicles View image in full screen
Photo shows one of the vehicles that was set on fire during a rash of arson incidents in Toronto. Ryan Belgrave, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who deliberately lit several vehicles on fire in the city’s Caledonia neighbourhood.

Police said between April 16 and 27, multiple arson incidents were reported in the Caledonia Road and Rogers Road area.

During the incidents, the suspect approached vehicles parked on commercial properties and allegedly poured an accelerant on them.

Police said the suspect would then set the vehicles on fire and leave the area.

suspects sought in Toronto arson investigation View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in several arson investigations. Handout / Toronto Police Service
Trending Now

The suspect is described as male with a slim build, standing between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt over a green shirt, white shoes and carrying a red duffle bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices