National

Sports

Matthews’ status in doubt for desperate Leafs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been sidelined by a “lingering illness” as Toronto stares down playoff elimination.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on the star sniper’s status Sunday afternoon, some 14 hours after watching his team fall 3-1 to Boston in a disastrous home performance.

The Bruins now lead the Original Six matchup 3-1 and can close things out Tuesday at TD Garden. Game 6, if necessary, would be back in Toronto on Thursday.

Keefe said Matthews has been cut down by more than a “run-of-the-mill” illness, adding that the symptoms get worse when the 26-year-old asserts himself on the ice.

The 69-goal man willed Toronto to victory in Game 2 to even the best-of-seven series, but was clearly labouring in a 4-2 loss in Game 3 before being removed from the action Saturday.

The Leafs trailed the Bruins 3-1 in the opening round of the 2018 playoffs, but won two straight to force a Game 7 they would lose in Boston. Toronto also fell to its Atlantic Division rival in seven games in 2013 and 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

