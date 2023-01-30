Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd man charged in fatal stabbing of 66-year-old Coquitlam, B.C. man

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 2:22 pm
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Coquitlam as Terry Miller.
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Coquitlam as Terry Miller. IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has made a second arrest in relation to a fatal stabbing of a Coquitlam, B.C., man last year.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Coquitlam RCMP were called to 228 Schoolhouse St. after a 66-year-old man, later identified as Terry Miller, was stabbed. Miller was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died as a result of his injuries 12 days later.

Chalice Slavik, 24, of Delta was arrested Friday and is facing a charge of manslaughter.

Read more: Man charged in fatal stabbing of 66-year-old in Coquitlam, B.C.

Read next: Annie Wersching: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Picard,’ ’24’ actor dead at 45

IHIT previously arrested 21-year-old Jeffery Stevens of Surrey on Jan. 20. Stevens is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Trending Now

A charge of aggravated assault was also laid against Stevens, in relation to a second, surviving victim.

Story continues below advertisement

The matter is now before the courts.

Click to play video: 'Man in life threatening condition after stabbing in Coquitlam'
Man in life threatening condition after stabbing in Coquitlam
CoquitlamCoquitlam homicidecoquitlam stabbingCoquitlam B.C.coquitlam fatal stabbingmen charged coquitlam fatal stabbingterry miller death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers