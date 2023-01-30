2nd man charged in fatal stabbing of 66-year-old Coquitlam, B.C. man

See more sharing options

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has made a second arrest in relation to a fatal stabbing of a Coquitlam, B.C., man last year.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Coquitlam RCMP were called to 228 Schoolhouse St. after a 66-year-old man, later identified as Terry Miller, was stabbed. Miller was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died as a result of his injuries 12 days later.

Chalice Slavik, 24, of Delta was arrested Friday and is facing a charge of manslaughter.

IHIT previously arrested 21-year-old Jeffery Stevens of Surrey on Jan. 20. Stevens is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

A charge of aggravated assault was also laid against Stevens, in relation to a second, surviving victim.

The matter is now before the courts.