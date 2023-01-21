Menu

Crime

Surrey man charged for 2022 Coquitlam, B.C. murder: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 7:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Man in life threatening condition after stabbing in Coquitlam'
Man in life threatening condition after stabbing in Coquitlam
A 66-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a busy Coquitlam strip mall last night. Andrea MacPherson has the latest from the scene. – Feb 11, 2022

Homicide investigators have arrested and charged a Surrey man in connection to a Coquitlam homicide last year.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Coquitlam RCMP responded to a stabbing in the area of Schoolhouse Street. When officers arrived, they found a 66-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

Read more: Victim identified in Coquitlam stabbing, now deemed a homicide

Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it

The victim, later identified as Terry Miller, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

“As a result of the diligent work of the investigators, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified 21-year-old Jeffery Stevens of Surrey, as a suspect in the homicide,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“On January 20, 2023, IHIT investigators, supported by the Coquitlam RCMP, the Surrey RCMP, and the RCMP’s Integrated Teams, located and safely arrested Stevens.”

Read more: Family of woman killed in Coquitlam suffer devastating loss of ‘an amazing human being’

Read next: Second Nelson police officer dies in hospital following avalanche

The next day, the BC Prosecution Service laid a charge of second-degree murder against Stevens in relation to the homicide of Miller.

“A charge of aggravated assault was also laid against Stevens, in relation to a second, surviving victim,” Pierotti said.

As this matter is now before the courts, homicide investigators said there will be no media availability at this time.

Click to play video: 'Public inquest set into death of Myles Gray'
Public inquest set into death of Myles Gray
Related News
