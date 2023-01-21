Surrey man charged for 2022 Coquitlam, B.C. murder: police

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have arrested and charged a Surrey man in connection to a Coquitlam homicide last year.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Coquitlam RCMP responded to a stabbing in the area of Schoolhouse Street. When officers arrived, they found a 66-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim, later identified as Terry Miller, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

“As a result of the diligent work of the investigators, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified 21-year-old Jeffery Stevens of Surrey, as a suspect in the homicide,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“On January 20, 2023, IHIT investigators, supported by the Coquitlam RCMP, the Surrey RCMP, and the RCMP’s Integrated Teams, located and safely arrested Stevens.”

The next day, the BC Prosecution Service laid a charge of second-degree murder against Stevens in relation to the homicide of Miller.

“A charge of aggravated assault was also laid against Stevens, in relation to a second, surviving victim,” Pierotti said.

As this matter is now before the courts, homicide investigators said there will be no media availability at this time.