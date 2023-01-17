Man found dead inside DTES SRO in Vancouver’s latest homicide: police

See more sharing options

Vancouver police say a homicide occurred Tuesday morning inside an SRO (single-room-occupancy) hotel in the Downtown Eastside.

Police officers were called just before 7 a.m. to the hotel near East Hastings and Carrall Street.

They found the man dead inside.

The victim has not been identified but police said there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Police have not revealed if anyone has been arrested in the case.

Anyone with information can call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.