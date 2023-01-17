Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found dead inside DTES SRO in Vancouver’s latest homicide: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 1:55 pm
Vancouver police officers on scene at an SRO in the DTES early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Vancouver police officers on scene at an SRO in the DTES early Tuesday morning. Global News

Vancouver police say a homicide occurred Tuesday morning inside an SRO (single-room-occupancy) hotel in the Downtown Eastside.

Police officers were called just before 7 a.m. to the hotel near East Hastings and Carrall Street.

They found the man dead inside.

The victim has not been identified but police said there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver seeks new DTES street cleaning contractor'
City of Vancouver seeks new DTES street cleaning contractor

Read more: City seeks new service provider to help clean Downtown Eastside after axing VANDU contract

Read next: Greta Thunberg detained by German police during coal village protests

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not revealed if anyone has been arrested in the case.

Anyone with information can call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

vancouver policeDowntown EastsideDTESvancouver police investigationVpd Officersdowntown eastside homicidedtes homicideDTES death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers