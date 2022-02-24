Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim identified in Coquitlam stabbing, now deemed a homicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 8:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Man in life threatening condition after stabbing in Coquitlam' Man in life threatening condition after stabbing in Coquitlam
WATCH: A 66-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a busy Coquitlam strip mall last night. Andrea MacPherson has the latest from the scene. – Feb 11, 2022

Homicide investigators have identified a man fatally stabbed in Coquitlam, B.C., earlier this month.

Police say Terry Miller, 66, of Coquitlam was found with critical stab wounds near 228 Schoolhouse St. around 8 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Read more: 66-year-old man rushed to hospital following stabbing in Coquitlam, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Thursday that Miller had died of his injuries Tuesday.

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Coquitlam earlier this month as Terry Miller.
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Coquitlam earlier this month as Terry Miller. IHIT

IHIT says a second person was also stabbed in the incident, but is recovering from their injuries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say both victims knew one another, and described the incident as targeted and unrelated to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Read more: Victim of Coquitlam homicide identified as 32-year-old Maple Ridge woman

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the stabbing and may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

Police are also looking for any video shot near the crime scene, including in the area of Brunette and Lougheed to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Click to play video: 'IHIT confirms innocent bystander struck by bullet in Langley shooting that killed 18-year-old' IHIT confirms innocent bystander struck by bullet in Langley shooting that killed 18-year-old
IHIT confirms innocent bystander struck by bullet in Langley shooting that killed 18-year-old – Jan 8, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagCoquitlam tagfatal stabbing tagIntegrated Homicide Investigation Team tagCoquitlam crime tagCoquitlam homicide tagcoquitlam stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers