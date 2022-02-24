Victim identified in Coquitlam stabbing, now deemed a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified a man fatally stabbed in Coquitlam, B.C., earlier this month.

Police say Terry Miller, 66, of Coquitlam was found with critical stab wounds near 228 Schoolhouse St. around 8 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Thursday that Miller had died of his injuries Tuesday.

IHIT says a second person was also stabbed in the incident, but is recovering from their injuries.

Police say both victims knew one another, and described the incident as targeted and unrelated to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the stabbing and may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

Police are also looking for any video shot near the crime scene, including in the area of Brunette and Lougheed to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

