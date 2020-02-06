‘You made a mistake’ in leaving DNA behind, Crown tells accused at Vancouver murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not suitable for all readers

The man accused of murdering a Vancouver couple in their home in 2017 was grilled by a prosecutor about his motive for the violent crimes during a third and final day of cross-examination at his trial Wednesday.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam has admitted to killing Richard Jones, 68, and his wife Dianna Mah-Jones, 64, on Sept. 26, 2017, but has maintained his plea of not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

Crown prosecutor Daniel Mulligan says that Kam, who has described forcing his way into the home with a hatchet in one hand and a pocket knife in the other, intended to kill — but Kam denied on Wednesday that was the case.

“When I get out of my house, I have no thought as to killing some people,” he said.

“With your hatchet and your two knives and your gloves and your baseball hat,” Mulligan replied, referring to the items Kam says he left home with before arriving at the couple’s home.

“And shampoo,” Kam corrected, laughing.

“Is that funny?” Mulligan asked.

“No it’s not funny,” Kam replied. “I don’t understand why … you keep suggesting otherwise.”

Police found the couple’s bodies in the shower of their home near West 64th Avenue and Hudson Street, with the water running. Jones had more than 100 stab wounds.

Kam has already told the court he killed Jones and Mah-Jones elsewhere in the home, before dragging their bodies to the bathroom and into the shower stall.

Mulligan later focused his questions on the DNA found under the fingernails of Mah-Jones, who had scratched Kam’s face during the struggle before her throat was slit.

“You were aware that she scratched you when you were struggling with her and you wanted to have her hands in the water, correct?” the lawyer asked.

“It’s very unlikely,” Kam responded. “If I wanted to wash the DNA out of Mrs. Jones hands, I don’t believe moving their bodies to the shower is necessary.”

But Mulligan continued.

“You draped Dianna Mah-Jones over Mr. Jones and turned the water on in order to immerse her hands in water, correct?” he asked Kam.

“Uh, I don’t think so,” Kam replied.

“You made a mistake obviously, because her left hand was not that wet, right?” Mulligan asked. Kam said he didn’t understand.

That DNA was ultimately found by Vancouver police investigators, who referred to the discovery during Kam’s interrogation six weeks after the killings.

Sgt. Leah Terpsma told Kam at the time that investigators had acquired his DNA and positively matched it to the sample found under Mah-Jones’ fingernails.

“I think it says something like a one in 19 billion chance that it’s not you,” she tells Kam during video of the eight-hour interrogation that was played at trial.

“They have you on DNA. … Rocky, it’s over.”

Crown also spent Tuesday questioning Kam on motive, suggesting the elderly, Chinese Mah-Jones reminded him of his mother, who he loathed. Kam rejected the notions.

A VPD officer testified last year that the motive did not appear to be robbery, pointing out no jewelry or electronics were stolen from the home.

Kam has told the court he grabbed $30 from the guest bedroom plus a lighter, pager and keys to the victims’ vehicle. He also drank milk from the fridge and ate a peach before leaving the crime scene, he testified.

Defence has argued that Kam, who has previously described his obsession with video games, was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the killing, and believed he was in one of his games.

Crown also took aim at that argument Tuesday, noting that he lied to the police when he was questioned and arguing he had thrown his bloody shoes and clothes in the trash in a bid to destroy evidence.

A psychologist is expected to take the stand Friday.