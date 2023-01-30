‘Even superstars forget their equipment’: Yorkton, Sask. child lends Connor Bedard socks

Send this page to someone via email

An 11-year-old Yorkton hockey player got the opportunity of a lifetime after coming in with the assist for one of Saskatchewan’s best-known hockey players.

Dillon Serdachny was finishing his game with the Yorkton Terriers when Connor Bedard’s trainer came by asking for socks.

It turns out the Regina Pats player left his socks at home as he was getting ready for a private training session, and Dillon came in with the save.

“We waited two hours and an hour in, mom was like, ‘Can we just go home?’ and I said, ‘No, we are not,'” Dillon said.

Lisa Serdachny, Dillon’s mom, said she originally wanted to leave due to the rain and a three-hour drive back home, but admitted the wait was well worth it.

“I said to Dillon after he went out, I’m like, ‘Look, Dillon, even superstars forget their equipment too,'” Lisa said.

“It was worth the wait. And when (Bedard) gave them to us he said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry it took so long,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, no, take all the time you need.”

It was two hours well spent, as Dillon was treated to a lifetime of memories from Bedard.

“And then after (Bedard) said, ‘Here’s your socks back, I can sign them,’ and then said, ‘Oh, and here’s my stick,'” Dillon said.

“I couldn’t speak. My mind was blown!”

That night when they finally got home, Dillon fell asleep with Bedard’s stick tucked in beside him.

Dillon said he refuses to wear the socks or use the stick, despite his teammates saying some of Bedard’s skills rubbed off on them.

When asked who his favourite player was, the answer was simple for Dillon.

“Connor Bedard!

“He’s good, he’s really fast, he’s nice. And he broke the record for the world juniors.”