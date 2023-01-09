Connor Bedard continues hot streak with WHL’s Pats after breaking records at world juniors

Send this page to someone via email

The Bedard Express has rolled back into Regina. It was mostly standing room only for Connor Bedard‘s first home game since mid-November.

Sunday’s game saw more than 4,700 fans in attendance compared with a season average of 3,400.

In true Bedard fashion, he exceeded the already sky-high expectations. Four goals, two of them shorthanded, and two assists was good for six points and a Pats win over Calgary.

“It’s been a while since I’ve played here and what a turnout for us tonight. It was energetic and exciting for us and we’re looking forward to continuing that,” Bedard said.

Through all the accolades, Bedard has remained his humble self.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think I look at it as ‘they’re coming to watch me,’ they’re coming to watch the Pats. It’s not about the one man, it’s about our group.”

John Paddock, the Pats’ head coach, said Bedard is “always very confident in his abilities but he’s never cocky about his abilities.”

After the game, fans had a chance to skate with Pats players on the ice. However, that free skate turned into more of a wait in line, as fans didn’t want to miss an opportunity to get an autograph and photo with Regina’s latest celebrity.

“It was awesome, being in front of that crowd and with the group that we had, we were so close and it was just so much fun,” Bedard said.

Paddock said Bedard is going to stay away from the rink for the next couple of days to get some rest and a well-deserved break.

“I’m obviously trying to take it a day at a time. And it feels like you’re still just playing hockey out here as a kid. And that’s kind of how I look at it,” Bedard said.