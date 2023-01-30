Multiple false 911 calls lead to charges for man in Lindsay, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man is facing charges after making multiple false 911 calls were made this month.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Saturday around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call at a Lindsay Street South residence. It was the second time that day officers had attended the residence for a 911 call. Police say in each incident, the caller would not speak and hung up on a 911 operator.

Police determined that since Jan. 13, a man at the residence had made more than 20 emergency calls to the residence for unfounded suspicious person calls. He was placed under arrest.

“A warning was given on two occasions, however, he continued to call without any reasonable explanation,” police stated.

David Hulland, 48, of Lindsay, was charged with public mischief and harassing communications. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 9.

“Kawartha Lakes Police would like to remind the Kawartha Lakes community that continued abuse of 911 calls is a criminal offence and can cause a serious delay for those in need of urgent assistance,” police said.

Police remind the public that if you accidentally called 911, you should let the operator know about the error.

“Every 911 call is taken seriously, explaining the mistake can eliminate the need for the emergency communicator to call back,” police said. “It is also important to ensure cell phones are locked to avoid accidentally calling 911.”

For non-urgent reports, residents should use the police service’s non-emergency line at 705-324-5252 or contact police online.