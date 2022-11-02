Peterborough, Ont. man arrested in connection with bomb threat at Nashville Public Library: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat made against the Nashville Public Library in September, adding to the list of sites he is accused of targeting in the United States.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the library’s 21 branches were closed on Sept. 22 after receiving a bomb threat via an email. A specific location was not provided.

Police in a tweet later that day said the threat originated from outside of Tennessee and was not “deemed credible.”

BREAKING: The continuing criminal investigation into the non-location-specific emailed bomb threat received by the Nashville Public Library indicates that it likely originated from out of state and is not deemed credible. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Nothing out of the ordinary was found,” police stated. “Out of an abundance of caution, the library elected to close its locations for the remainder of the day.”

All library branches reopened on Sept. 23.

Nashville police on Tuesday said the investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Kimble, 42, of Peterborough.

Kimble was arrested on Sept. 26 in connection with a series of online bomb threats made against sites in Boston, including the Boston Children’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Public Library and Prudential Centre.

Read more: Lindsay man accused of making bomb threat against Pearson Airport

At the time he was charged with 12 counts each of public mischief and false information and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

“This investigation has ended based on information from the FBI and Canadian authorities,” Nashville police stated.

No further details were provided on the incident.

In 2018, Kimble was twice arrested for making bomb threats in Peterborough and against Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

Two years later, he was arrested after emailing bomb threats to multiple libraries, schools and hotels across Ontario and in Vancouver. The Peterborough Examiner reported in May 2021 that he pleaded guilty to eight counts of intent to convey false messages and one count of public mischief for his 2020 arrest. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough police say Kimble remains in custody awaiting a trial.