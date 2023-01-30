Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actor, dies at 64

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 10:59 am
A split image. Left is Lisa Loring in 2019. Right is Loring as Wednesday Addams. View image in full screen
Lisa Loring, best known for originating the role of Wednesday Addams, has died. She was 64. Getty Images / CP

Lisa Loring, best known for originating the young, macabre icon Wednesday Addams in the 1960s sitcom The Addams Family, has died. She was 64.

Loring’s daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed news of the actor’s passing to Variety on Sunday. She said Loring died of a stroke.

“She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg told the outlet.

Read more: Fake heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin, while on house arrest, to star in new reality show

Read next: Annie Wersching: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Picard,’ ’24’ actor dead at 45

On Facebook, Loring’s friend Laurie Jacobson wrote that “she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure.” Jacobson said Loring was on life support for three days prior to her death.

Lisa Loring. View image in full screen
Lisa Loring attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Halloween 2022 at Hilton Parsippany on Oct. 29, 2022, in Parsippany, N.J. Getty Images

Loring was only six years old when she won the hearts of international audiences for her 1964 portrayal of Wednesday Addams. She played the gothic, pigtail-wearing Addams daughter for two years until the sitcom ended in 1966.

Story continues below advertisement

The Addams Family, which was originally a New Yorker cartoon by Charles Addams, has been revamped several times over the years. Most recently, popular actor Jenna Ortega donned the jet-black braids in the Tim Burton-led Netflix series Wednesday.

Trending Now

In a since-viral dance scene, Ortega, 20, paid homage to Loring’s famous Wednesday frug dance, called “The Drew,” with a jig of her own. On Twitter, Ortega thanked Loring, among others, for helping to create the highly replicated dance.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew when he was crushed by snowplow: report

Read next: Six-year-old girl dies after incident involving T-bar at Quebec ski resort

Click to play video: 'Ticketmaster CEO apologizes for Taylor Swift concert ticket debacle, blames bots and cyberattack'
Ticketmaster CEO apologizes for Taylor Swift concert ticket debacle, blames bots and cyberattack

Loring, whose real name is Lisa Ann DeCinces, was born in the Marshall Islands in 1958. She began her modelling career at three years old.

After The Addams Family, Loring starred in the TV shows The Pruitts of Southampton and The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. She was a recurring character on the daytime soap opera As the World Turns.

In the 1980s, Loring starred in several slasher films, including Savage Harbor and Blood Frenzy. She also worked regularly as a makeup artist on adult film sets under the name “Maxine Factor.”

Loring has two daughters, Marianne and Vanessa. Her husband, adult film actor Jerry Butler, died in 2018.

Advertisement
The Addams FamilyJenna OrtegaLisa LoringLisa Loring deadLisa Loring deathLisa Loring obituaryLisa Loring Wednesdayoriginal wednesday addamsWednesday actor deadWednesday AddamsWednesday deadWho was the original Wednesday?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers