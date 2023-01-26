Menu

Entertainment

Fake heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin, while on house arrest, to star in new reality show

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 2:15 pm
Anna "Delvey" Sorokin in court. View image in full screen
FILE - Fake German heiress Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court May 9, 2019, following her conviction last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. Getty Images

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is attempting to shake off her fraudster image with a new reality TV show entitled Delvey’s Dinner Club.

The series will see the Russian-born fake heiress host “celebrities, moguls and glitterati” for dinner parties at her New York City apartment, where she is currently on house arrest for overstaying her U.S. visa.

In a press release, the show’s producers Butternut and Wheelhouse described the unscripted series filmed in Sorokin’s residence as “one of the hottest tables in town — invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home.”

Sorokin, now 32, will discuss a myriad of topics with her guests in each episode, including her own criminal past, rehabilitating her public image and the isolation she experienced as a result of her house arrest.

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin. She is wearing a black shirt, black pants and an ankle monitor. View image in full screen
Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin poses for a photo at her home on Nov. 16, 2022, in New York City. Getty Images

“There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” Sorokin said in the press release. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”

Trending Now

Sorokin, who used the name Delvey while posing as a German heiress with an over US$60-million fortune, spent nearly five years in prison for grand larceny and theft.

In 2018, a profile of Sorokin for The Cut revealed her to be a con artist who swindled over $200,000 from banks, friends and others to keep up her appearance as a high-profile New York socialite. At the time, she had been attempting to establish the Anna Delvey Foundation, “a membership club experience” focused on organizing a contemporary art collection.

Sorokin is currently fighting deportation back to Germany.

Click to play video: 'Fake heiress Anna Sorokin sentenced to 4-12 years in prison'
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin sentenced to 4-12 years in prison

Her story was the inspiration behind the popular Netflix docudrama Inventing Anna. Producer Shonda Rhimes reportedly paid Sorokin $320,000 for the rights to her name.

Sorokin told Page Six that she has big ambitions for her new reality show, including a list of dream guests like Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Madonna and Elon Musk.

A platform or release date has yet to be announced for Delvey’s Dinner Club. 

