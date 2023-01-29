Menu

Investigations

Off-roaders rescued Sunday morning after overnight search in Lake Country, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 4:26 pm
COSAR says, at first light the RCMP dispatched a helicopter and activated search and rescue to assist in the search.
COSAR says, at first light the RCMP dispatched a helicopter and activated search and rescue to assist in the search. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Off-roaders were brought to safety Sunday morning after an overnight search by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue near Dee Lake Forest Service Road in Lake Country.

The off-roaders were reported missing Saturday night after two jeeps had gone for a drive. RCMP attempted to locate them but were unsuccessful.

COSAR says that at first light, the RCMP dispatched a helicopter and activated search and rescue to assist.

The helicopter managed to find the stuck pair of jeeps and gave the location to the responding COSAR and RCMP members. While en route, COSAR says, another person arrived at the scene and managed to get the jeeps unstuck and back onto the road.

Officials confirmed the occupants were uninjured after being out overnight in -20 C temperatures.

COSAR responded with 24 members, two response trucks, five snowmobiles and one ATV.

“The occupants did the right things, by leaving a trip plan and information on when they should have returned,”  COSAR said.

“Once they were overdue, the family made the right choice to contact the RCMP to get everyone activated to assist in locating the occupants.”

Last week on Jan. 23, COSAR was tasked to help two stuck motorists off Bear Lake FSR. Six people were rescued and brought to safety.

