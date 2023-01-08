Three snow bikers rescued after long overnight search in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue located three snow bikers after a long overnight search.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Kelowna RCMP received a report from a snow biker that had ridden into a ravine and became stuck after damaging their snow bike.

RCMP called on COSAR to assist in locating and extracting the snow biker. However, according to COSAR, the call involved three snow bikers that got caught in the ravine in the Graystokes area.

COSAR responded with 10 members and three Kelowna Snowmobile club members.

Once members arrived to the area, they learned the subjects they were attempting to rescue had moved.

“When you send a distress signal with your co-ordinates, please stay at those co-ordinates,” said search manager Duane Tresnich.

The search was then furthered, said COSAR, as the subjects were moving further into the ravine trying to find a way out, leading to COSAR chasing them for hours.

Due to the deep snow and location, it took several hours for the search teams to catch up with the snow bikers.

Once located, COSAR gave them snowshoes and assisted in getting them out of the ravine.

All three snow bikers were unhurt, however, they were cold and tired.

They were returned to the staging area by 6 a.m. Sunday.