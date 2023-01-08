Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Three snow bikers rescued after long overnight search in Kelowna, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 8, 2023 5:06 pm
Search for distressed snow bikers in Kelowna's Graystone area. View image in full screen
Search for distressed snow bikers in Kelowna's Graystone area. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue located three snow bikers after a long overnight search.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Kelowna RCMP received a report from a snow biker that had ridden into a ravine and became stuck after damaging their snow bike.

RCMP called on COSAR to assist in locating and extracting the snow biker. However, according to COSAR, the call involved three snow bikers that got caught in the ravine in the Graystokes area.

Click to play video: 'Ice activities on frozen lakes in the Okanagan not recommended during warmer weather'
Ice activities on frozen lakes in the Okanagan not recommended during warmer weather

COSAR responded with 10 members and three Kelowna Snowmobile club members.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Once members arrived to the area, they learned the subjects they were attempting to rescue had moved.

“When you send a distress signal with your co-ordinates, please stay at those co-ordinates,” said search manager Duane Tresnich.

Read more: Fewer calls in 2022 for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews

Read next: Canadians hope patience will pay off as home prices dip: ‘It just takes time’

The search was then furthered, said COSAR, as the subjects were moving further into the ravine trying to find a way out, leading to COSAR chasing them for hours.

Due to the deep snow and location, it took several hours for the search teams to catch up with the snow bikers.

Once located, COSAR gave them snowshoes and assisted in getting them out of the ravine.

All three snow bikers were unhurt, however, they were cold and tired.

They were returned to the staging area by 6 a.m. Sunday.

Kelownacentral okanaganCOSARcentral okanagan search and rescuegraystokesdifficult terrainsnow biker
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers