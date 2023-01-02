Fewer calls in 2022 for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews

Send this page to someone via email

It was a slightly better year for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews, whose calls for help dropped to 84 from 107 a year earlier.

It was the third busiest in its 68 year history, according to COSAR members, and similar to 2020 when there were 86 calls.

“Tasks included everything from urban searches for lost seniors, winter rescues in extreme cold, rescues of injured mountain bikers, motorcycle and UTV riders, to multi-day searches on Okanagan Lake for missing swimmers,” COSAR officials said in a press release.

COSAR assisted in eight body recoveries in 2022.

COSAR’s 55 active members spent 4,080 hours on tasks and another 17,600 on training, administration, fundraising, and equipment maintenance for a total of 21,700 hours. That’s up from 15,580 in 2021 and 11,390 in 2020.

While more than 90 per cent of tasks took place within the Central Okanagan Regional District, volunteers also went to mutual-aid tasks in Hope, Penticton, and Logan Lake.

Search Manager Duane Tresnich wants to remind everyone that when exploring the outdoors to be sure to have proper training, carry the 10 essentials and file a trip plan.

Tresnich added that a few minutes on AdventureSmart.ca can mean the difference between life and death.

Originally established in 1954, COSAR is the oldest SAR group of its kind in BC. It is responsible for backcountry emergency services between Oyama, Peachland, Merritt and Rock Creek.