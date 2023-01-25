Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lost in the woods? Stay put and call 911, says B.C. Search and Rescue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 7:13 pm
B.C. AdventureSmart says use S.T.O.P.: Stop, Think, Observe and Plan when either lost, disoriented or injured. View image in full screen
B.C. AdventureSmart says use S.T.O.P.: Stop, Think, Observe and Plan when either lost, disoriented or injured. B.C. AdventureSmart

There’s plenty to see and do in beautiful British Columbia.

However, if you plan on heading outdoors, either for a simple hike or snowmobiling in the backcountry, B.C. Search and Rescue says outdoor enthusiasts should remember this simple term: S.T.O.P.

It stands for Stop, Think, Observe and Plan, and it comes in quite handy when someone becomes lost or disoriented.

Read more: Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of 2 snow bikers on Park Mountain

Read next: Paris Hilton welcomes 1st baby in adorable Instagram post

“No matter how big or small your adventure is, if there’s an emergency and you’re confused and need help, you can manage your risk by applying the S.T.O.P. analogy,” said Sandra Riches, executive director of B.C. AdventureSmart, which is part of B.C. Search and Rescue.

“Stop. Think. Observe. Plan. It puts you through the paces. It allows you to manage risk and address any emergency and communicate with first responders.”

Story continues below advertisement
Lost in the woods? Stay put and call 911, says B.C. Search and Rescue - image View image in full screen
B.C. AdventureSmart

This month, two outdoor enthusiasts on snowbikes in the Okanagan needed rescuing after an unexpected mechanical breakdown. The two stayed put, which B.C. Search and Rescue lauded.

“It was great to see the enthusiasts stayed put,” BCSAR told Global News. “That helps (greatly) SAR to find subjects faster and often in better condition.”

Click to play video: 'Apple’s crash detection feature sends off false emergency alerts'
Apple’s crash detection feature sends off false emergency alerts

“It’s always harder (for search teams to find you) if you move,” said Riches. “Imagine that search and rescue is a very large scenario of hide and seek. And this time, you want to be found.

Story continues below advertisement

“The more that you stay put — stay in your location, manage your risk or help someone — stopping helps you figure that out. If you move, more than not, places you in a more dangerous situation.”

Riches said the top three reasons why B.C. Search and Rescue agencies get called out are injuries, getting lost or disoriented and exceeding one’s ability.

B.C. AdventureSmart offers face-to-face outdoor education and online training as well.

More information can be found on AdventureSmart’s website.

Click to play video: 'Military aircraft rescues Kamloops paraglider who fell off base of cliff'
Military aircraft rescues Kamloops paraglider who fell off base of cliff
Search and RescueBC BackcountryBC Search And RescueOutdoor SafetyBC AdventureSmartAdventureSmartBC outdoor awarenessoutdoor awarenessSTOP program
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers