Environment

Extreme cold weather alert issued for parts of B.C. Interior

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 2:44 pm
Environment Canada issue cold weather alert for Elk Valley and Yoho Park.
Environment Canada issue cold weather alert for Elk Valley and Yoho Park. Environment Canada

An extreme cold weather warning is in effect for Elk Valley and Yoho Park.

According the Environment Canada the alert went into effect Sunday morning and is expected to remain in place until Monday.

“A cold arctic air mass has settled over the BC interior resulting in extreme wind chill values near minus 35 this morning,” reads the alert.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Surge of arctic air in weekend forecast

Read next: Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101

Conditions are expected to moderate by Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise, however wind chill values near minus 35 will return overnight into Monday morning.

People are advised to watch for cold related symptoms including, shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada warns, If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

