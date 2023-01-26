Okanagan weather: Surge of arctic air in weekend forecast

Send this page to someone via email

A chance of showers will linger throughout Thursday as temperatures climb into the mid-single digits before rain ramps up in the evening.

For Friday, mostly cloudy skies and a chance of lingering, early day showers will finish the final full week of January, along with an afternoon high around 5 C.

3:44 Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 25

The last weekend of January will start off on a cloudier note, with some afternoon clearing on Saturday and daytime highs struggling to reach the freezing mark.

Story continues below advertisement

A surge of arctic air continues its regional advance on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. The morning low will be in the minus double digits with the afternoon high topping at around -7 C.

The cold weather will linger into early next week, with morning temperatures in the mid-minus teens and highs reaching minus single digits.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.