Weather

Okanagan weather: Surge of arctic air in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 1:15 pm
Overnight lows hit rock bottom Monday morning. View image in full screen
Overnight lows hit rock bottom Monday morning. SkyTracker Weather

A chance of showers will linger throughout Thursday as temperatures climb into the mid-single digits before rain ramps up in the evening.

For Friday, mostly cloudy skies and a chance of lingering, early day showers will finish the final full week of January, along with an afternoon high around 5 C.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 25'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 25

The last weekend of January will start off on a cloudier note, with some afternoon clearing on Saturday and daytime highs struggling to reach the freezing mark.

A surge of arctic air continues its regional advance on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. The morning low will be in the minus double digits with the afternoon high topping at around -7 C.

The cold weather will linger into early next week, with morning temperatures in the mid-minus teens and highs reaching minus single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

