Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman in hospital after Brampton single-vehicle collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 10:13 am
Police on the scene of a crash in Brampton, after a car collided with a pole in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a crash in Brampton, after a car collided with a pole in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2023. Max Trotta/Global News

A woman is in hospital after her vehicle collided with a pole in Brampton on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the collision was reported in the area of Williams Parkway and Kennedy Road at around 3:30 a.m.

Read more: Woman, young child seriously injured after Brampton crash

Read next: Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101

A woman was taken to a trauma centre by ambulance, according to police. She was in life-threatening condition.

On Sunday morning, Williams Parkway was closed in both directions from Centre Street North to Kennedy Road.

Trending Now

The public was advised to use alternative routes.

Advertisement
Collisionpeel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPRPBrampton CollisionKennedy RoadCentre StreetWilliams Parkway
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers