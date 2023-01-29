Woman in hospital after Brampton single-vehicle collision

See more sharing options

A woman is in hospital after her vehicle collided with a pole in Brampton on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the collision was reported in the area of Williams Parkway and Kennedy Road at around 3:30 a.m.

A woman was taken to a trauma centre by ambulance, according to police. She was in life-threatening condition.

On Sunday morning, Williams Parkway was closed in both directions from Centre Street North to Kennedy Road.

The public was advised to use alternative routes.

