Canada

4 injured, including child, after Brampton crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 3:41 pm
The scene of the crash in the area of Malta Avenue and Ray Lawson Boulevard on Monday. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in the area of Malta Avenue and Ray Lawson Boulevard on Monday. Global News

Four people are injured, including a child, after a crash in Brampton Monday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Malta Avenue and Ray Lawson Boulevard, near Hurontario Street, at 1:41 p.m.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the vehicles left the roadway, striking two pedestrians — a woman and a boy.

Both drivers also suffered minor injuries, police said.

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported a woman to a trauma centre in critical condition, a child around eight years old to a trauma centre with serious injuries and two females to a local hospital.

The intersection where the crash took place is closed as officers investigate.

Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the incident contact investigators at 905-453-3311.

