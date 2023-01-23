4 injured, including child, after Brampton crash

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are injured, including a child, after a crash in Brampton Monday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Malta Avenue and Ray Lawson Boulevard, near Hurontario Street, at 1:41 p.m.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the vehicles left the roadway, striking two pedestrians — a woman and a boy.

Both drivers also suffered minor injuries, police said.

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported a woman to a trauma centre in critical condition, a child around eight years old to a trauma centre with serious injuries and two females to a local hospital.

The intersection where the crash took place is closed as officers investigate.

Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the incident contact investigators at 905-453-3311.