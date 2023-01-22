Menu

Crime

Man in his 60s in hospital after being stabbed in chest in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2023 9:06 am
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO — A man in his 60s is in hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

Police were called to the Eastern Ave. and Logan Ave. area shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

Officers found the victim with a stab wound to his chest.

The man was rushed to hospital.

Authorities are looking for two male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

