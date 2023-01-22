Man in his 60s in hospital after being stabbed in chest in Toronto

TORONTO — A man in his 60s is in hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.
Police were called to the Eastern Ave. and Logan Ave. area shortly after midnight Saturday morning.
Officers found the victim with a stab wound to his chest.
Trending Now
Read more: Elderly man in life-threatening condition after east Toronto stabbing
Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it
The man was rushed to hospital.
Authorities are looking for two male suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Comments