Man facing multiple charges after shots fired in Springhill, N.S. apartment

A man is facing multiple charges after “a number” of gun shots were fired in a Springhill, N.S. apartment.

Cumberland County District RCMP responded to the call at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on Junction Road and arrested a 54-year-old man.

“There was no one else in the residence and no injuries incurred in the incident. The apartment was damaged consistent with bullet holes,” RCMP noted in a news release.

William Kenneth Matthews has been charged with:

Possession of a Firearm (two counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (two counts)

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm (two counts)

Careless Use of a Firearm (three counts)

Careless Storage of Ammunition

Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace (two counts)

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.