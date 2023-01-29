Menu

Crime

Man facing multiple charges after shots fired in Springhill, N.S. apartment

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 10:07 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Jan. 27'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Jan. 27
Global News at 6 Halifax from Jan. 27, 2023.

A man is facing multiple charges after “a number” of gun shots were fired in a Springhill, N.S. apartment.

Cumberland County District RCMP responded to the call at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on Junction Road and arrested a 54-year-old man.

“There was no one else in the residence and no injuries incurred in the incident. The apartment was damaged consistent with bullet holes,” RCMP noted in a news release.

William Kenneth Matthews has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm (two counts)
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (two counts)
  • Unsafe Storage of a Firearm (two counts)
  • Careless Use of a Firearm (three counts)
  • Careless Storage of Ammunition
  • Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace (two counts)

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

