19-year-old dead after pickup truck crash on N.S. highway, RCMP say

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a crash that led to the death of a 19-year-old man early Thursday.
Police said a single-vehicle crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Hwy. 203 in Lower Ohio, N.S. Officers learned that a pickup truck had overturned and landed on its side.
Trending Now
Read more: Halifax police seek witness in Christmas Eve homicide of Ryan Michael Sawyer
Read next: Home Depot shared customer data with Meta without consent: Canada’s privacy czar
The 19-year-old driver, from Lower Ohio, was the only person in the vehicle, and he died at the scene.
RCMP said the highway was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist worked at the scene.
Comments