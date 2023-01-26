Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

19-year-old dead after pickup truck crash on N.S. highway, RCMP say

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 9:44 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 26'
Global News Morning Halifax: January 26
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a crash that led to the death of a 19-year-old man early Thursday.

Police said a single-vehicle crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Hwy. 203 in Lower Ohio, N.S. Officers learned that a pickup truck had overturned and landed on its side.

Trending Now

Read more: Halifax police seek witness in Christmas Eve homicide of Ryan Michael Sawyer

Read next: Home Depot shared customer data with Meta without consent: Canada’s privacy czar

The 19-year-old driver, from Lower Ohio, was the only person in the vehicle, and he died at the scene.

RCMP said the highway was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist worked at the scene.

Fatal CrashFatal CollisionNova Scotia RCMPTruck Crashpickup truck crashLower ohio crashLower ohio man dead
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers