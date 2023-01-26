19-year-old dead after pickup truck crash on N.S. highway, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a crash that led to the death of a 19-year-old man early Thursday.

Police said a single-vehicle crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Hwy. 203 in Lower Ohio, N.S. Officers learned that a pickup truck had overturned and landed on its side.

The 19-year-old driver, from Lower Ohio, was the only person in the vehicle, and he died at the scene.

RCMP said the highway was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist worked at the scene.