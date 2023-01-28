Menu

Crime

Police release images of man wanted in connection with stabbing on Toronto bus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 28, 2023 10:05 am
Click to play video: 'TTC chief says he understands growing safety concerns'
TTC chief says he understands growing safety concerns
WATCH ABOVE: On a day when two transit employees were chased on the street by someone holding a syringe and a 16-year-old was stabbed on a bus, the TTC CEO says he understands why people feel unsafe. As Sean O’Shea reports, Rick Leary is promising to listen and act.

Police have released images of a man they say is wanted for the stabbing of a 16-year-old on a Toronto bus.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Bloor Street and Old Mill Trail area, at Old Mill Subway Station.

Police said a 16-year-old boy got onto a bus parked at the subway station and into a “brief” conversation with a man.

The man then stabbed the boy multiple times, police said. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Read more: 16-year-old boy seriously injured after stabbing reported on Toronto transit bus: police

On Friday evening, Toronto police released images and a description of the man.

He is described as around five-feet-10-inches tall and aged 20 to 25 years old. He had black dreadlocks covering his forehead and wore a blue face covering, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man had a dark top with a red logo running vertically across the front and a dark three-quarter length jacket with a hood.

The stabbing was one of several violent incidents reported on the TTC through the week.

On Wednesday morning, a suspect was arrested after two TTC employees were allegedly chased with a syringe in the city’s downtown core.

Read more: TTC CEO says he’s looking at uniform visibility, more security following string of assaults on staff

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman was stabbed in the head and face, on Tuesday, leaving her with life-altering injuries.

A police spokesperson said that attack was unprovoked. The accused faces a number of charges in that case, including attempted murder.

Four 13-year-old boys were arrested after allegedly attacking two uniformed TTC employees on Monday.

Police said the man wore a three-quarter length jacket with a hood.
Police said the man wore a three-quarter length jacket with a hood. TPS/Handout
Police released images of a man wanted in a stabbing investigation.
Police released images of a man wanted in a stabbing investigation. TPS/Handout
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionToronto StabbingBloor StreetTTC ViolenceToronto Busold millOld Mill Subway Station
