Police release images of man wanted in connection with stabbing on Toronto bus

Police have released images of a man they say is wanted for the stabbing of a 16-year-old on a Toronto bus.
Toronto police said the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Bloor Street and Old Mill Trail area, at Old Mill Subway Station.
Police said a 16-year-old boy got onto a bus parked at the subway station and into a “brief” conversation with a man.
The man then stabbed the boy multiple times, police said. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
On Friday evening, Toronto police released images and a description of the man.
He is described as around five-feet-10-inches tall and aged 20 to 25 years old. He had black dreadlocks covering his forehead and wore a blue face covering, police said.
Police said the man had a dark top with a red logo running vertically across the front and a dark three-quarter length jacket with a hood.
The stabbing was one of several violent incidents reported on the TTC through the week.
On Wednesday morning, a suspect was arrested after two TTC employees were allegedly chased with a syringe in the city’s downtown core.
Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman was stabbed in the head and face, on Tuesday, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
A police spokesperson said that attack was unprovoked. The accused faces a number of charges in that case, including attempted murder.
Four 13-year-old boys were arrested after allegedly attacking two uniformed TTC employees on Monday.
