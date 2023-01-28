Menu

Canada

Milk prices in N.B. set to increase four cents per litre starting Feb. 1

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2023 8:06 am
Click to play video: 'Rural vs Urban: Where are food prices higher?'
Rural vs Urban: Where are food prices higher?
Canadians are continuing to face the pressure of inflation, and one of the biggest squeezes on their wallets happens when they head to the grocery store. Depending where you live, some people can face higher prices for that carton of eggs or loaf of bread. Sean Previl takes a look at the urban versus rural divide, and why food prices can vary if you live in a big city or small town.

Milk prices in New Brunswick are set to increase by four cents per litre starting Wednesday.

A news release from the New Brunswick Farm Products Commission blames the increase on rising production costs faced by dairy producers and processors.

It says dairy farmers are paying more for feed, machinery and equipment repairs, fuel and oil, custom work and hired labour.

The commission says the price adjustment also covers increased costs borne by dairy processors, including for packaging, manufacturing, transportation and distribution.

The commission says farmers will receive 1.7 cents more per litre from the price increase, while processors will get 2.4 cents more per litre.

Story continues below advertisement

It says pricing for the school milk program will remain unchanged for the current academic year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.

