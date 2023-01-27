Menu

Crime

2 people charged in connection with homicide at north Edmonton home

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 6:13 pm
The scene of a suspicious death at 17203 102 St. in north Edmonton's Baturyn neighbourhood on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
The scene of a suspicious death at 17203 102 St. in north Edmonton's Baturyn neighbourhood on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Global News

Two weeks after a man was fatally injured at a north Edmonton home, police said his death was a homicide and charges were laid against a man and woman.

Edmonton police were dispatched at 6:44 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, to reports of an assault at a home near 172 Avenue and 102 Street, in the Baturyn neighbourhood.

Officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from injuries. EMS took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The EPS homicide section took over the investigation at the home in the Castle Downs area and an autopsy was done on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

On Friday, police said the medical examiner determined the death of Adam Garrant, 41, was a homicide. His cause of death has not been released for investigative reasons, police said.

Also on Friday, a man and woman from Edmonton were arrested and charged in relation to Garrant’s death.

Eric Tribiger, 41, is charged with manslaughter, breach of firearm prohibition, careless storage of a firearm and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Sarah Champion, 39, is charged with careless storage of a firearm, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

No other details were released.

Homicide detectives seek answers in ‘violent’ death of senior in central Edmonton
