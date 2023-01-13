Menu

Crime

Death of man injured at north Edmonton home being investigated by homicide detectives

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 6:56 pm
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cruiser in January 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cruiser in January 2023. Global News

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was injured at a home in north Edmonton and died in hospital Thursday evening.

Edmonton police were dispatched at 6:44 p.m. to reports of an assault at a home near 172 Avenue and 102 Street, in the Baturyn neighbourhood in Castle Downs.

Officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from injuries. EMS took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The EPS homicide section is leading the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17.

No other details were released.

Anyone with any information about the death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

