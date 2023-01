See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A large section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior will be closed most of Friday for avalanche control.

The highway will be closed between Golden and Revelstoke, a distance of 142.5 kilometres, until Friday at 5 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A detour is not available, and an update is expected at 4 p.m.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.