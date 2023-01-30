Okanagan weather: Arctic air and snow sinks in for the end of January

Send this page to someone via email

After a frigid start to the week with temperatures in the minus teens, the mercury makes its way back into minus single digits Monday afternoon with a chance of flurries.

The risk of flurries continues into the middle of the week with Tuesday’s high aiming for -3 C to finish January and Wednesday’s hoping to hop up to -1 C to kickoff February with snow.

Clouds linger through the rest of the week with the chance of more flurries.

Afternoon highs are likely to land around 1 C Thursday and stay just above freezing to finish the week on Friday.

Daytime highs are likely to linger above zero for the first weekend of February with the risk of more precipitation.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

