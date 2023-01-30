Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Arctic air and snow sinks in for the end of January

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 12:54 pm
Snow slides back into the Okanagan to finish January and kickoff February. View image in full screen
Snow slides back into the Okanagan to finish January and kickoff February. SkyTracker Weather

After a frigid start to the week with temperatures in the minus teens, the mercury makes its way back into minus single digits Monday afternoon with a chance of flurries.

The risk of flurries continues into the middle of the week with Tuesday’s high aiming for -3 C to finish January and Wednesday’s hoping to hop up to -1 C to kickoff February with snow.

Clouds linger through the rest of the week with the chance of more flurries.

Afternoon highs are likely to land around 1 C Thursday and stay just above freezing to finish the week on Friday.

Trending Now

Daytime highs are likely to linger above zero for the first weekend of February with the risk of more precipitation.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
SnowBC weatherSunshineCold Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos WeatherArctic Air
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers