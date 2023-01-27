London International Airport aiming for 1 million customers annually by 2026

Send this page to someone via email

The London International Airport hopes to serve one million passengers annually by 2026.

That is the benchmark the airport has set for itself as it enters 2023 with full services for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of London International Airport, says the airport hopes to serve around 400,000 people this year, nearly double its 2022 numbers.

McFadzean says once the airport hits the one million commuters a year mark, the plan is to expand terminal and parking space.

In order to reach the million figure, McFadzean says the airport is working with airlines to bring in additional flight options for commuters.

“We’re just going to try to build these relationships and more service with our airline partners, and hoping that all people in London and surrounding area take advantage,” says McFadzean.

The million-customer mark by 2026 would represent a strong rebound for the airport, which faced significant declines in service due to the pandemic.

Last year “was a very challenging year and a big year of recovery for the airport,” said McFadzean.

McFadzean says last year was better than 2021, doubling the number of people it saw arrive and depart through the gates year over year to around 230,000. However, he added that 2022 was still a “far cry” from the pre-pandemic years.

A major component of London’s flight coverage is sunny destinations like Orlando, Cancun and Punta Cana. Because of restrictions on which airports had international status for parts of the pandemic, the airport couldn’t offer those flights until late last year, missing the prime winter months for people seeking less snowy weather.

“The sun destinations are a big piece of it,” said McFadzean, adding that cargo transit is also important for the airport.

While many people are returning to leisure travelling, McFadzean says business travel still needs to catch up. McFadzean acknowledges that with many people yet to return to the office, it will take more time for business travel to reach pre-pandemic numbers.

