London International Airport and London Ukrainian Centre gather toys for refugees

The London, Ont., International Airport is collaborating with the London Ukrainian Centre to make the holidays magical for Ukrainian children in London.

“We’re looking to get a bunch of toys here at the airport and help the Ukrainian kids celebrate their first Christmas here in Canada,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of the London International Airport.

“Just in London alone, we have over 250 kids that will be celebrating their first Christmas in Canada and we’re working with the London Ukrainian Centre and trying to supply gifts for all of those kids.”

Santa’s sleigh is set up in the London International Airport for new, unwrapped toys to be dropped off. They are accepting toys for young children all the way up to teenagers. For those unable to make it to the airport, the London Ukrainian Centre is also accepting toys.

The airport is accepting toy donations until Dec. 20, while the London Ukrainian Centre is accepting them until Dec. 22.

“A lot of Ukrainians arrived in London in the last eight months,” said Natalia Halipchak, a Ukrainian who fled her country and arrived in London in June. She is now working at the London International Airport as their financial and administrative coordinator.

“Everyone left the toys and all precious things in Ukraine – their homes – and they arrived only with one suitcase. It’s very difficult, especially for kids who left everything. This is their first Christmas in Canada, so we wanted to make it magical for them.”

Halipchak arrived with her husband, their son Danylo and their dog. The family escaped from Ivano-Frankivsk, in the Western part of Ukraine. It was bombed three times before they were able to leave the country. Initially, her husband wasn’t going to be able to come with them.

“Every family that arrived in London, their relatives and part of their families probably were left in Ukraine. It’s also very stressful because you read all the news, you see what’s happening still in Ukraine. You understand that, thank God, you’re here with your kids safe. But we are also worrying about the people we left there.”

Halipchak said they received such a warm welcome and help from Canadians. Now, she hopes more kindness will be passed on to children this holiday season.

“Thank you, Canadians, for all your help and I hope that we will collect a lot of toys for Ukrainian kids.”