Winter flights to warmer locales to return to London, Ont. airport in December

Londoners looking to get out of the cold and fly south this winter will soon be able to do so again from the city’s airport.

Officials with the London International Airport say Air Transat and Sunwing flights will return this December, with flights to Cancun in Mexico, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Varadero in Cuba.

“Direct flight to sun destinations have been very popular in past and after 2 long winters restricted by COVID-19, we look forward to providing options again to our travelling guests,” Scott McFadzean, the airport’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“Flying direct from London takes a lot of the stress out of travel and provides an easy and comfortable flight experience, saving both time and money.”

Air Transat will operate weekly Saturday flights to Cancun between Dec. 24 and April 29, 2023 and weekly Sunday flights to Punta Canada from Dec. 25 until April 30, 2023.

Sunwing says it will fly weekly between mid-December and mid-April 2023 to Punta Cana on Wednesdays, Cancun on Thursdays and Varadero on Fridays.

More information can be found on the London International Airport website.