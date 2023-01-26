BC Liquor, BC Cannabis stores raise nearly $950,000 for food banks

Send this page to someone via email

The holidays are long gone, but the generosity of the season still shines. A festive fundraising campaign raised nearly $1 million for food banks across British Columbia.

The fundraiser campaign was held at BC Liquor (BCL) and BC Cannabis stores (BCCS).

“Thanks to the generosity of their customers, BC Liquor and BC Cannabis Stores collected $942,168 in support of local food banks during the holiday season,” BC Liquor staff said in a release.

The campaign, which ran in stores for nearly two months up until Dec. 31, will support more than 106 food banks throughout the province.

All funds collected by BCL and BCCS on behalf of Food Banks BC are given to the food bank in the community where the funds were raised.

“The past few years have been particularly challenging for people in B.C., as we continue to face the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, extreme weather incidents, and increases in the cost of living,” said Blain Lawson, BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s general manager and CEO.

“Our customers continue to show tremendous commitment to supporting those in need, particularly when it comes to supporting people within their own communities. We are incredibly thankful to our customers and our employees for their generosity in supporting this very worthy cause.”

Together, BCL and BCCS have raised more than $3.4 million for Food Banks BC and its member food banks since April 2020, when their partnership first began.

“As British Columbians turn to food banks in record numbers, Food Banks BC could not be more grateful for our partnership with BCL and BCCS,” said Dan Huang-Taylor, Food Banks BC’s executive director.

“The generous support of their customers plays an important role in relieving some of the strain felt by food banks throughout the province.”

BCL customers also continued to spread the holiday spirit by supporting the annual Share-a-Bear campaign.

Throughout the holiday period, customers could buy a pair of stuffed bears for $16, one to take home and a twin to be donated to a charity in the community.

This year’s campaign enabled BCL to donate 16,151 bears to shelters, hospitals and other charities throughout the province.

Share-a-Bears will continue to be available for customers to purchase at BCL stores until mid-February.