Lifestyle

‘Outhouse Race’ participants compete for golden plunger prize in North Okanagan

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 22, 2023 9:30 pm
One-of-a-kind race in North Okanagan
For the second year in a row, participants in Lumby, B.C. have accepted the challenge to build an aerodynamic outhouse to raise funds for a good cause. Sydney Morton has more.

It turns out you can race in just about anything. There are of course car races, snowboard races, marathons and more, but there’s an unusual race that happens once a year in the North Okanagan.

For the second year in a row, participants have accepted the challenge to build an aerodynamic outhouse to raise funds for a good cause.

“Where else have you heard of an outhouse race? It’s a unique event,” said Outhouse Race director, Darren Schmidt.

The unique racing event doubles as a fundraiser for the Monashee Trail Society.

“We are looking for awareness for our group, we are a not-for-profit society focused on trail initiatives in the Lumby area,” said Schmidt.

The 10 teams of three are tasked not only to be the fastest but also to tap into their creativity and build the most unique three-sided outhouse.

“It’s a great community event. We got challenged by the Fire Department, actually, and we thought it would be fun,” said Shaun Miranda, RCMP member.

“We designed [the outhouse] nice and light and we have been chasing bad guys, so working on our cardio and that’s our strategy out there.”

Both the RCMP members and the Lumby and District Fire Department members compete in full uniform.

“Today I am the captain of one of our two outhouse race teams and I am helping crew one of them,” said Geoff Bradley, Lumby & District Fire Department.

“We’ve got a style, we’ve got some good strength to the outhouse and I think we kept it nice and aerodynamic so we’re hoping that will be the winning combo today.”

In the end, neither the RCMP nor the firefighters were fast enough to capture the golden plunger.

OkanagannewsFundraiserNorth OkanaganRaceFriendly CompetitionAerodynamicOuthouse Racegolden plungerouthouse race north okanagan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

