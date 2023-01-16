Menu

Crime

BMWs used in North Vancouver street race impounded after crash: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 4:52 pm
North Vancouver RCMP say both vehicles suffered extensive damage and were impounded for a week. View image in full screen
North Vancouver RCMP say both vehicles suffered extensive damage and were impounded for a week. North Vancouver RCMP

North Vancouver police say they have impounded a pair of high-end BMWs that crashed while street racing over the weekend.

The incident happened around midnight on Sunday, when Mounties spotted the cars speeding eastbound on Highway 1 at Westview Drive.

Police said they clocked the vehicles at 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, and began following them.

When officers arrived at the Lloyd Avenue off-ramp, they found the vehicles crashed into street poles and concrete barriers after apparently attempting to take the exit.

“Thankfully none of the occupants, or anyone else who may have been on the road, were injured,” North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a media release.

“But this certainly highlights the dangers of street racing and the costly, and potentially deadly, consequences.”

Both drivers were in their 20s, police said. Each was issued tickets for excessive speeding and driving without due care and attention, with a combined total of more than $1,500.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and were impounded for seven days.

