New docuseries reveals what it takes to create world-class adventure race in BC

Expedition Canada is an adventure race that isn’t for the faint of heart and it’s being chronicled in a new docuseries on television and online.

“This is over 500 kilometres,” said Lyndie Hill, owner of Hoodoo Adventures.

“They bike, trek, paddle and there has to be some sort of rock climbing or ropes work in there and it’s all orienteering by map and compass so there’s no technology involved.”

The springtime race pushes athletes from around the world to their limits, while taking them on a tour of the Okanagan’s backcountry.

“We have six days in order to finish and we expect the first team to come within three days, three and a half days, and the slowest people will come in six and a half days,” said Nathalie Long, Expedition Canada race director.

Long has competed in adventure races worldwide for the last 12 years and created the event with Hill to share the Okanagan Valley with her competitors.

“[The race is for] people who love mountain biking, they like the expedition side of things — exploring and just embarking on a big adventure with friends or family,” said Long.

“It’s really a bonding experience to do that with other people.”

To pull off an extreme race event like this takes a lot of planning and the docuseries takes us behind the scenes.

“We’ve seen an expedition race as it happens but we’ve never really seen one from behind the scenes of actual directors putting it together,” said Joel Perrella, Angry Whale Media Inc. producer.

“It’s just something new that no one’s ever seen before and I don’t think a lot of people understand how much goes into these races and how much time to devote it was really cool and awesome undertaking.”

With season one of the docuseries recently released, planning for next year’s race is underway. For more information about how to watch or register for the race visit www.expeditionracecanada.ca